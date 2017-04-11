Gorillaz Debut Augmented Reality App to Go Along with Their Album Listening Party

The Gorillaz have launched a new app in promotion for their new album Humanz that allows you to "[s]tep inside the hallowed halls of the Gorillaz house" through the power of augmented reality.

The app uses AR technology via the camera app on an iPhone or Android smartphone to superimpose images from the band's more recent music videos to the users' current environment, as you can see below.

Images by Warner Group Music/iTunes

The experience is not only visual but interactive, as Pitchfork reports:

Tapping on elements reveals extras (such as this playlist by bandmember Russel) and different rooms, including Kong Studios, the band's old studio in Essex.

The app will also play host to the "Humanz House Party," which is a worldwide listening party the band says "will be the largest ever geo-specific listening experience bringing people together across 500 locations."

Check out the trailer for the app below. It is now available on iOS and Android.